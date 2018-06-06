 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'How do I regroup?' Novak Djokovic casts doubt on Wimbledon participation after French Open shocker

share

Source:

AAP

Novak Djokovic crashed out of the French Open and then cast doubt over whether he will play at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic gestures in his loss to Marco Cecchinato

Novak Djokovic gestures in his loss to Marco Cecchinato

Source: Associated Press

The 12-time grand slam winner was stunned in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros by world No.72 Marco Cecchinato.

Italian Cecchinato won in four sets, scrambling over the line in an epic tiebreak on his fourth match point.

Afterwards a dazed Djokovic, who has struggled with injury for much of the last year, was asked when he planned to make his first grass-court appearance.

He replied: "I don't know. I don't know if I'm going to play on grass. I don't know. I don't know what I'm going to do. I just came from the court. Sorry, guys, I can't give you that answer. I cannot give you any answer.

"How do I regroup? I don't know. I'm just not thinking about tennis at the moment."

The Serbian needed lengthy treatment on a neck problem after dropping the first set.

But Cecchinato proved an even bigger pain in the neck for the 2016 Paris champion.

Djokovic had two set points at 6-5 in the second but went on to lose the tiebreak.

Cecchinato was mixing things up to great effect, tying Djokovic to the baseline while throwing in regular, at times remarkable, spin-heavy drop-shots from the back of the court.

Yet Djokovic won the third set at a canter, and a suddenly frustrated Cecchinato was hit with a point penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The storm seemed to have blown itself out and Djokovic served for the fourth set at 5-3.

But from somewhere Cecchinato got a second wind, breaking back and forcing a tiebreak.

It was a classic, Djokovic wasting three set points and Cecchinato unable to take the first of three for the match.

But on number four Djokovic left a looping backhand return which landed just in and Cecchinato celebrated a famous victory, 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 7-6 (13-11).

Cecchinato had not won a single grand slam match until he arrived at Roland Garros, but the 25-year-old is now the first Italian to reach the semi-final since Corrado Barazzutti 40 years ago.

He said: "Maybe I'm sleeping. It's amazing. It's unbelievable for me. For me to beat Djokovic in a quarter-final at Roland Garros it's amazing.

"For me, it's the first time semi-final grand slam. Now I need to think for the semi-final and I need some rest for recovery. I am very happy."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Steven Adams

Steven Adams cracks Forbes' top 100 richest sportspeople list, female athletes miss out

00:30
2
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Most watched: Ex-Warriors player Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

01:30
3
SBW filmed himself serenading medical staff after his knee surgery last week - and all his teammates saw it.

Watch: 'Getting stuck into him!' - SBW on receiving end of All Blacks teammates' 'good banter' after his hospital bed singing video

00:14
4
New Zealand claimed a 1-0 victory at the Intercontinental Cup in India.

Video: Ice cold penalty gives All Whites scrappy win over Chinese Taipei

5
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Eagles won 41-33. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ESPN writer claims USA would 'dominate rugby' if NFL stars played


Swarm of earthquakes near Kawerau on June 5 2018

'My nan in Kawerau said she’s taken all her photos off the wall' - Bay of Plenty rocked by 'swarm of quake activity'

GeoNet said on Twitter late last night that there were at least 32 earthquakes.

FILE - In this May 13, 2004 file photo, designer Kate Spade poses with handbags and shoes from her next collection in New York. Law enforcement officials say Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Kate Spade, American designer whose bags carried women into adulthood, is dead at 55

Spade was one of the first of a powerful wave of female American contemporary designers in the 1990s.

Zane Paki recieves his medal from Dame Patsy Reddy.

Knife attack bravery award: 'At the time it was just adrenaline'

Zane Paki stepped in and took a murderer's knife away in Auckland after the attacker turned on another man, shortly after killing his wife.

Criminal charges laid against ANZ Bank in cartel case

The charges relate to trading in ANZ shares by Deutsche Bank and Citigroup.

02:28
The pair were asked if they were concerned with the baby’s future privacy.

Destination of Jacinda Ardern's baby's first outing on world stage revealed

I NEWS understands the newborn will travel abroad with the Prime Minister later this year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 