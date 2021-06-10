TODAY |

Djokovic unfazed by facing Nadal in French Open semis

Source:  Associated Press

Novak Djokovic wheeled toward his guest box in a nearly empty Court Philippe Chatrier as midnight neared and let out one yell, two yells, three, four.

Novak Djokovic held on to victory to advance to the French Open semi-finals, where he will face Rafael Nadal. Source: Associated Press

Once two points from a straight-set victory and seemingly well on his way to a French Open semifinal showdown against Rafael Nadal, Djokovic had to deal with so much that went awry: consecutive unforced errors that gave away a tiebreaker; a 21 1/2-minute delay while spectators left because of a Covid-19 curfew; a face-down tumble that drew blood from his left palm.

Still, the top-seeded Djokovic held on and moved on, pulling out the quarterfinal victory against No. 9 Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5 Wednesday night.

“This match had it all: falls, crowd, break. It was a lot of intensity. I just felt under tension the entire time,” Djokovic said.

“The reaction (at) the end was just me liberating that tension that was building up for the entire match.”

Now comes a semifinal against a familiar foe in a rematch of last year's Roland Garros final, but a round earlier: Nadal, who is 105-2 in the clay-court tournament.

“We know each other well,” the third-seeded Nadal said.

“Everybody knows that in these kind of matches, anything can happen.”

Nadal’s French Open set streak ended earlier on Wednesday night.

His pursuit of a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title — and what would be a 14th in Paris alone — remained very much intact, however.

Nadal shrugged off dropping a set at his favorite event for the first time in two years by whipping violent forehands punctuated with fist pumps and yells of “Vamos!” en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 victory over 10th-seeded Diego Schwartzman.

“For anybody, it’s very difficult to play against him. He’s feeling very comfortable on court,” Schwartzman said after falling to 1-11 against Nadal.

“He’s Rafa, and he’s always finding the way.”

Nadal reached his 14th semifinal in Paris; Djokovic his 11th. It’s Djokovic’s 40th trip to the final four at any major, Nadal’s 35th. Nadal and Roger Federer share the men’s mark of 20 Grand Slam titles; Djokovic is at 18.

The semifinal will be the superstar duo’s 58th matchup, more than any other two men in the sport’s professional era; Djokovic leads 29-28.

But Nadal is ahead 10-6 in Slam meetings, 7-1 at the French Open.

“I’m confident. I believe I can win,” Djokovic said.

"Otherwise, I wouldn’t be here."

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Serbian volleyball player cops two-match ban for racist gesture while playing Thailand
2
Ngani Laumape takes parting jabs at NZR ahead of final Hurricanes game, reveals he was offered pay cut to stay
3
Israel Folau's Super League contract set to be big talking point of court case with QRL
4
NSW destroy Queensland by record margin in State of Origin opener
5
'Almost a parody' – Phil Gould brings back famed pre-Origin address with Game of Thrones theme
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Teen star Coco Gauff storms into French Open quarter finals

Djokovic recovers from losing first two sets to prevail against teen at French Open

Serena Williams loses at French Open; Federer withdraws
02:12

Māori trailblazer Ruia Morrison receives Damehood for services to tennis