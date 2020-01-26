Djokovic sets up quarter-final showdown with Milos Raonic at Australian Open

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has set up a quarter-final showdown with Milos Raonic with a straight-sets win over Diego Schwartzman on Rod Laver Arena.

Novak Djokovic. Source: Associated Press

The No.2 seed found his best touch early and was rarely troubled by the 14th- seeded Argentine during Sunday's fourth-round clash, advancing 6-3 6-4 6-4.

"Diego is a great quality player, he's had a terrific tournament and hadn't dropped a set. I knew if I gave him time he could do a lot of damage from the back of the court," Djokovic said.

"He's one of the quickest players on the tour so I tried to mix it up and bring him to the net a few times with a slice and it worked really well."

Earlier, Raonic was the first player through to the men's quarter-finals when he accounted for 2018 finalist Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 7-5 on Margaret Court Arena.

No.32 seed Raonic had upset No.6 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round and he continued that impressive form.

Cilic, beaten in five sets by Roger Federer in the 2018 Australian Open final, was unable to convert any of his four break points, with Raonic slamming down 35 aces to his five.

The Canadian served himself out of trouble at a pivotal stage of the third set after Cilic had earned two set points.

Raonic boomed down three aces in succession followed by a forehand winner to level at 5-5, before breaking the Croatian for the third time and then serving out the match.

He has reached the quarter-final stage at the season-opening grand slam five times, with his best result a semi-final appearance in 2016 when he lost to Andy Murray in five sets.

It is a welcome change in fortunes for Raonic, who has been been beset in recent times by injuries.

After reaching the quarter-finals last year at Melbourne Park, a knee problem forced him out of the entire clay court season, including the French Open.

He was unable to play the US Open due to a hamstring issue and was forced out of the Davis Cup final against Spain with a back strain.

"It's always been very positive for me here and I've always found a way to play well," Raonic said.