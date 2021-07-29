Djokovic one step closer to rare Golden Slam sweep

Novak Djokovic is into the medal rounds of the Olympic tennis tournament.

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts while playing Kei Nishikori, of Japan, during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Source: Associated Press

The top-ranked Serb rolled past home favorite Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-2, 6-0 to reach the semifinals and extend his bid for a Golden Slam.

Steffi Graf in 1988 is the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same calendar year.

Djokovic has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year and needs the Tokyo Games title and the U.S. Open trophy to complete the Golden Slam.

Djokovic’s semifinal opponent will be either Alexander Zverev of Germany or Jeremy Chardy of France.