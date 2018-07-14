Djokovic, Nadal can't be separated, Wimbledon semi-final runs into second day

The Wimbledon semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal has been suspended.

Djokovic leads 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9) after saving three set points in the tiebreaker. He converted his second set point when Nadal netted a backhand, minutes past the tournament's 11 p.m. curfew.

The match will resume tomorrow, with the winner facing Kevin Anderson in Monday's final.