Djokovic mucks in with Roland-Garros ground crew during fourth round French Open win

Novak Djokovic took the time to help out with the ground crew at the French Open today, during his win over Daniel Elahi Gallan.

Although the Serbian star put on a serious display over his opponent, he still afforded some time to share a light-hearted moment with the Roland Garros staff and fans between sets.

With the ground crew coming onto the court to sweep the lines and replenish the surface, Djokovic decided to lend a helping hand, commandeering a groundskeeper's rake to assist with their duties and drawing applause form the sparse crowd in attendance.

Djokovic went on to win the contest in straight sets.