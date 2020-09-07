Djokovic and Halep ease to Italian Open titles in perfect Roland Garros warm-up

Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep will go into next week's French Open on a high after winning the Italian Open titles.

Novak Djokovic. Source: Associated Press

The victory hands Djokovic his fifth Italian open and a record 36th Masters title.

Djokovic did his best to put this month's shocking US Open disqualification behind him, beating Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3.

The tournament in Rome was his first since he was defaulted for hitting a line judge with a ball at Flushing Meadows.

The Serbian pleased with his performances.

"It was a great week, a very challenging week. I don't think I played my best tennis this week but I think I found my best tennis in the decisive moments.

"I'm proud I managed to needed to find that fifth gear when I needed to," said Djokovic.

A strong performance from Halep and a lower back injury proved too much for Karolina Pliskova.

Despite seeking help from her physio after the first set, the heavily strapped Czech struggled in the decider.

Pliskova eventually forfeited as top seed Halep took the title 6-0, 2-1.

"It's not the way we want to finish a tournament, in the final, you played great this week," Halep said to Pliskova after the decider.

"I wish you a fast recovery and wish you good luck at the French Open, maybe we will meet again there in the final."