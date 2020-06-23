TODAY |

Djokovic adds further fuel to Kyrgios feud on eve of Australian Open

Source:  AAP

Novak Djokovic believes Nick Kyrgios' talent is good for tennis but the world No.1 has no respect for how the outspoken Australian carries himself off the court.

Source: 1 NEWS

Kyrgios has had a long-running battle with the star Serbian, recently labelling the eight-time Australian Open champion a "tool" for writing a list of player demands during hotel quarantine.

The big-hitting Kyrgios also slammed Djokovic as "boneheaded" for hosting an infamous exhibition tournament last June.

Djokovic's ill-fated charity event, the Adria Tour, ended with Djokovic and other high-profile players testing positive for Covid-19.

When asked on Sunday about Kyrgios' criticism, Djokovic praised the 25-year- old's tennis ability but dismissed him as a person.

"I think he's good for the sport," Djokovic told reporters.

"He's someone that is different and goes about his tennis (and) his off-court things in his own authentic way. I have respect for him.

"I have respect for everyone else really because everyone has a right and freedom to choose how they want to express themselves and what they want to do.

"My respect goes to him for the tennis he's playing. I think he's a very talented guy, he's got a big game and he's proven that he has a quality to beat any player in the world.

"Off the court I don't have much respect for him to be honest. That's where I'll close it.

"I don't really have any further comments for him and his own comments for me or anything else he's trying to do."

World No.47 Kyrgios said last month he feels it is important to hold fellow tennis professionals to account when they act out.

A die-hard basketball fan, Kyrgios compared Djokovic's influence on others to that of NBA superstar LeBron James.

The powerful right-hander begins his Australian Open campaign against Portuguese qualifier Frederico Ferreira Silva on Monday.

Tennis
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
SBW to release tell-all autobiography with help from Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff
2
Scotland shock England at Twickenham, breaking 38-year hoodoo
3
Leon Spinks, ex-heavyweight champ who upset Muhammad Ali, dies at 67
4
Andy Murray fuming over missing Australian Open due to positive coronavirus test
5
'Couldn't be happier' - Dan and Honor Carter announce baby No.4 on the way
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Australian Open set to go ahead as planned after negative tests

Australian man arrested in $124 million cryptocurrency scam

Nick Kyrgios erupts at Australian Open warm-up event with racket-smashing tantrum

At least four women, teen girls freed from sexual slavery in Brisbane police raids