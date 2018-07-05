 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'Discrimination? I think so' - Serena Williams hits out again about frequent drug testing

Associated Press
Topics
Tennis

Serena Williams has complained on social media that it's "test Serena" time again as she once more hit out at the frequency with which she is selected for anti-doping tests.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Twitter overnight after she received another visit from a tester.

Williams tweeted: "And it's that time of the day to get 'randomly' drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it's been proven I'm the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I'll be keeping the sport clean."

In a second message, the 36-year-old American added: "But I'm ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I'm excited."

Williams has complained before at being drug-tested more than other American tennis players this year.

"Just test everyone equally," Williams said on the eve of this year's Wimbledon, where she lost to Angelique Kerber in the final.

Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova during their women's singles match, on the third day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2018. Source: Associated Press

A report by Deadspin said Williams had been checked five times in 2018 by June, more than other US women and men in the sport.

Williams returned to competition this season after missing more than a year as a result of pregnancy. She gave birth to a daughter last September.

As part of the US Anti-Doping Agency's "intelligent" out-of-competition testing program, it is not unusual for top athletes — those who have had sustained success in their sport — to be tested more often than others.

Following her loss to Kerber, Williams said she had proven to herself that she could still compete to win Grand Slams.

Her next Grand Slam title would tie her with Margaret Court for the most with 24. She already has the most major trophies in the professional era.

12th July 2018, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England; The Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 10; Serena Williams (USA) celebrates her win after her match versus Julia Goerges (DEU)
Serena Williams. Source: Photosport
Topics
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:44
Sir Ben Ainslie's Team UK are the first to launch a prototype but the Kiwis are taking a different tack.

Sailing world reacts to first footage of foiling monohull testing for America’s Cup
2

'Genuine fatigue' - Chris Froome cracks under pressure on decisive stage of Tour de France
3

Warriors' war with officials hits new low with under-fire ref assigned to their 'lower-profile match' by NRL
4

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
5

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
1 NEWS

'He was the best sparring partner' - Novak Djokovic dedicates Wimbledon crown to three-year-old-son
1 NEWS

Michael Venus 'hungry and ready to go again' after Wimbledon final defeat
1 NEWS

Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge to watch Serena Williams in Wimbledon final
1 NEWS

'It's long overdue' - Isner, Anderson plead for Wimbledon tiebreaker after marathon semi-final
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:31
On Monday Jeff Angell's relation was pulled over and arrested in Whakatane, her five children were also in the car.

Anger after five kids allegedly left in car for hours during their mum's arrest - 'I wouldn't leave my dogs like that'

Anti-abortion protest delivers thousands of baby booties to Parliament

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

New law sees victims of domestic violence given 10 days paid leave from work

Watch: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament