Despite another straight sets win, Serena Williams wanting more at Australian Open

With a post-match video of her dancing and doing the splits, Serena Williams showed age is just a number as she surged into the Australian Open second round.



Serena Williams reacts during her second round singles match against Tamara Zidansek at the Australian Open. Source: Associated Press

Williams overcame Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-2 6-3 but the video shown in Rod Laver Arena drew just as much applause.



It was taken during off-season training in Florida, and also featured American teen Coco Gauff and fitness guru Shaun T.



Williams, 38, said she had been mixing up her training with dance and boxing as well as hitting the gym.



Whatever the seven-time Open champion is doing, it's working.



Earlier this month in Auckland she won her first title beating Jess Pegula 6-3 6-4 - her first crown since giving birth to her daughter. This most recent win keeps her on track for her first grand slam in Melbourne since 2017.



Serena Williams of the USA celebrates with daughter Alexis Olympia after winning the ASB Classic final. Source: Getty

But Williams was her own worst enemy against Zidansek.



She showed her frustration with her error count during the second set when she was unable to convert seven break point opportunities and was then forced to save three break points at 2-3 to keep her win on track.



She berated herself before finally screaming "c'mon" as she managed to hold serve.



The 23-time major champion then showed her class as she lifted her game to another level to close out the match.



"I was up 40-0 on both her serves, so was a little frustrated," the American said.



"I think I made so many errors in a row and I just had to battle through that, through my own internal problems.



"I knew I had to play better - I couldn't keep making unforced errors like that and I knew that I had to step up or it was going to be a really long evening for me."

