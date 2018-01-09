 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Denis Shapovalov uses deadly weapon at ASB Classic, throws down brutal 216km/h ace

share

Source:

NZN

In the final centre court match of the day, 18-year-old young gun Denis Shapovalov blasted past Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva in a 6-3 6-2 win.

The teen sensation finished his first round match almost as quickly as his serve.
Source: SKY

The duo entertained an Auckland crowd disappointed by Michael Venus' quick exit as they both went for clean winners, but it was Shapovalov who showed why he is attracting so much hype as a future star.

Wielding his eye-catching one-handed backhand, the Canadian slashed winners down the line and across court while also powering a 216km/h ace past the Brazilian.

Roberto Bautista Agut's and Shapovalov's safe progression into the second round ensured the Classic's more fancied players all made it through on the opening day.

This included popular four-time Classic champion David Ferrer, who harnessed all his experience to weather a storm from Chinese young gun Yibing Wu to win 7-6 (9-7) 6-4.

Last year's runner-up, Portugal's Joao Sousa, also survived a scare to knock American Donald Young out of the tournament 6-7 (10-8) 6-4 6-2, while rising Russian star Karen Khachanov progressed in three sets.

Twenty-one-year-old Khachanov beat Japanese journeyman Yuichi Sugita 6-1 3-6 6-4.

Earlier on Monday, Russian eighth seed Andrey Rublev and British world No.49 Kyle Edmund withdrew with injuries.

They have been replaced by two lucky losers, Slovakian Lukas Lacko and American Tennys Sandgren.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

00:30
2
The Renegades lost after the batsman Hogg dropped, Ashton Turner, went on to score 70 from 36 for the Scorchers.

Aussie legend Brad Hogg costs BBL team after dropping sitter because he was too busy signing autographs

00:26
3
Luckily the jockey and horse weren't seriously hurt at Greymouth racing meet.

Watch: The moment racehorse veers off course hitting barrier, sending jockey toppling off


00:22
4
Mark Taylor got a bit too close to the action after Australia's 4-0 series win over England.

Commentator drenched in champagne after entering victorious Ashes winning Aussie team's dressing room

00:28
5
The teen sensation finished his first round match almost as quickly as his serve.

Denis Shapovalov uses deadly weapon at ASB Classic, throws down brutal 216km/h ace

Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and partner engaged after Fiji holiday proposal

The All Blacks first-five popped the question yesterday.

02:05
Iwi and West Auckland community members say the government are moving too slowly.

Iwi wants Auckland's Waitakere Ranges completely closed to public as kauri 'facing extinction' through dieback

Te Kawerau a Maki says government action can't some soon enough.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:02
Keala Settle is of Maori descent, lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.

Maori artist's song This Is Me wins Golden Globe for best Film Original Song

Keala Settle is of Maori descent and lives in the US and has family in New Zealand.


00:30
Messing made comments about E! presenters’ pay – while being interview by an E! presenter.

From black dresses to Oprah Winfrey - All the action from the 2018 Golden Globes

The 75th Golden Globe Awards are set to be an interesting affair.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 