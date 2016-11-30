 

Del Potro in doubt for Aus Open, no comment on ASB Classic turnout

Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro says he might have to skip the Australian Open, the first grand slam event of the year, and the Davis Cup tie against Italy - but not the ASB Classic according to officials.

Karl Budge says securing the high-flying Argentinian is the icing on the cake regarding headline competitors for the tournament.
Source: Breakfast

"If I'm being smart, I know that I have 15 days of practice left for Australia and for my first tournament, and that's a goal I'm not going to make," del Potro said.

Del Potro said that in addition to taking a pass on the Australian Open, which starts on January 16, he may also have to look at whether to play the ATP event in Delray Beach, Florida, in late February.

However, after 1 NEWS contacted ASB Classic officials they released a statement saying they were not aware of the major drawcard withdrawing from the Auckland event.

"We talked to his team yesterday for planning discussions around his schedule in Auckland and there was no indication that he would not be travelling to Auckland." 

The arrival of Serena Williams and Comeback Player of the Year Juan Martin del Potro have made Auckland the envy of tennis tournaments.
Source: 1 NEWS

Last month, del Potro helped lead Argentina's Davis Cup squad to its first championship in tennis' premier international teams event.

A former world No. 4, del Potro's ranking stands at No. 38 due to his many wrist injuries and operations.

"Tennis waited for me for two years and it can wait one more Australian Open for me," he said.

"But I also know that it's an important tournament and that if you do well, you can really move up in the rankings and be set for the rest of the season. I'm in a tough situation."

