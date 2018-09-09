TODAY |

Defending champions Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic the top seeds for US Open

Associated Press
Defending champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic are the No. 1 seeds for singles play in the US Open.

Osaka, who beat Serena Williams in last year's final for her first Grand Slam title, recently regained the top spot in the WTA rankings from Ash Barty. Barty is the No. 2 seed, followed by Karolina Pliskova, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina.

Williams was given the No. 8 seed Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association. Madison Keys, the 2017 runner-up who just won the Western & Southern Open, rounds out the top 10 seeds.

Djokovic, bidding for his second straight major title, is followed by fellow past U.S. Open champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Dominic Thiem is No. 4 and surging Daniil Medvedev, who won the title outside Cincinnati last week in what was his third straight tournament reaching the final, is fifth.

The draw will be held today and main-draw play begins on Tuesday.

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after winning a point against Serena Williams during the women's final of the U.S. Open
Naomi Osaka during last year's final of the US Open against Serena Williams. Source: Associated Press
