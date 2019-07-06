TODAY |

Defending champion Novak Djokovic advances at Wimbledon despite dropping his first set

Associated Press
Defending champion Novak Djokovic dropped his first set of the tournament but had few problems after that, advancing to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz had never even reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament before but matched Djokovic shot by shot in a tense second set which featured some mesmerizing rallies and spectacular winners from both players.

But the unseeded Polish player couldn't keep it up, and Djokovic won the third set in only 25 minutes. He then broke for a 2-1 lead in the fourth and sealed the victory with a service winner on his first match point.

Djokovic is looking for his fifth Wimbledon title.

Fernando Verdasco also advanced, beating Thomas Fabbiano 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Novak Djokovic. Source: Associated Press
