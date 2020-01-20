Defending champion Naomi Osaka wins through to second round at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka has launched her Australian Open title defence with a gritty first- round win over rising young Czech Marie Bouzkova.

Naomi Osaka. Source: Photosport

The Japanese third seed was made to fight back from a service break down in the second set before advancing with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Bouzkova in Monday's opening match on Rod Laver Arena.

Playing for the first time since blowing match points in her Brisbane International semi-final against Karolina Pliskova two weeks ago, Osaka came out firing.

She took the opening set with two service breaks before Bouzkova, making her Open debut on Melbourne Park's biggest stage, began to find her groove.

The 21-year-old fashioned several break points before finally capitalising to charge ahead 4-2 in the second set.

Forced to raise her game, Osaka responded to reel off four straight games to take the match in one hour, 20 minutes.

"It's really tough to play someone you've never played in the first round of a grand slam," Osaka said, declining to talk up her chances of going back-to-back.

"I just think you'll see, I guess, if I go far in this tournament. I hope I'm still standing here at the end of the week."

It was the 2018 US Open champion's 18th win from her past 19 grand slam matches on hard courts and set up a second-round clash with Zheng Saisai.