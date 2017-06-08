 

Defending champ Novak Djokovic crashes out of French Open

Associated Press

His French Open title defence nearing an end, Novak Djokovic stumbled and tumbled to his knees on the red clay, his racket flying from his right hand as his opponent's backhand zipped past.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand shot during his match with Dominic Thiem of Austria, on day eleven at Roland Garros on June 7, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand shot during his match with Dominic Thiem of Austria at the French Open.

Even Djokovic found it hard to fathom how far he's fallen, only a year removed from leaving Roland Garros as a player nonpareil, the first man in nearly a half-century to win four consecutive Grand Slam titles.

That he departed this time with a surprisingly lopsided 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0 quarterfinal loss to sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria this morning leaving everyone, including Djokovic, pondering the answers to difficult questions.

Did he give up in the last set? What has happened to his once-impervious play? Can he summon that again? Does he need a break from the grind of the tour?

"It's a fact that I'm not playing close to my best, and I know that," Djokovic said after his first straight-set loss at a major since the 2013 Wimbledon final.

"For me, it's a whole new situation that I'm facing."

Since completing his career Grand Slam at the French Open 12 months ago, Djokovic has participated in four majors in a row without earning a trophy. He also lost his No. 1 ranking to Andy Murray.

Djokovic was runner-up at the US Open but lost in the third round at Wimbledon, the first round at the Rio Olympics and the second round at the Australian Open.

"The win here last year has brought a lot of different emotions. Obviously, it was a thrill and complete fulfillment, I guess," Djokovic said during an expansive and frank news conference.

"I have lived on that wave of excitement, I guess, 'til the US Open or so.

And at the US Open, I just was emotionally very flat and found myself in a situation that I hadn't faced before in (my) professional tennis career."

The 23-year-old Thiem next faces nine-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, who advanced when No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta stopped while trailing 6-2, 2-0 after injuring an abdominal muscle late in the first set.

"I mean, it's a joke how tough it is to win a Slam," said Thiem, the only player who beat Nadal in one of his 23 clay-court matches this season.

"Now I beat Novak. On Friday (Saturday NZT), (it's) Nadal. In the finals, there is another top star."

