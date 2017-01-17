Defending Australian Open champ Angelique Kerber battles through to round two

World No.1 Angelique Kerber has survived a huge scare against Lesia Tsurenko to keep her Australian Open title defence on track.

The top-seeded German blew a match point as she lost her way midway through her round one Rod Laver Arena clash with the Ukrainian, ranked 50 places lower, but rallied to a 6-2 5-7 6-2 win.

Last year's Australian Open win was Kerber's breakthrough major title, before she went on to also clinch the US Open crown which elevated her to the top ranking.

The 28-year-old lived up to her billing in the opening set, breaking Tsurenko at 2-2 and then reeling off seven straight games with her power forehand doing plenty of damage.

She had the chance to wrap up the match, serving at 5-4, but was unable to close out the result with Tsurenko making her pay, levelling on her fifth set point.

Kerber said post-match that she was concerned she would pay heavily for the missed match point opportunity.

Before taking last year's crown she was forced to fight back from a match point down in the first round against Japan's Misaki Doi.

"I was thinking about this when I lost the second set after I had a match point," Kerber admitted after the match.

"I was hoping it wasn't the same ... I'm so happy to be into the second round."

The third set was one-way traffic with Tsurenko, who hasn't gone past the opening round at Melbourne Park in her last three attempts, hindered by hand cramps.