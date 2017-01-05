Defending ASB Classic singles champs Julia Goerges and Roberto Bautista Agut confirm returns for 2019

The 2018 ASB Classic singles champions will be back to defend their titles in Auckland next year with both Julia Goerges and Roberto Bautista Agut confirming their returns for 2019.
Goerges said she is looking forward to be returning to the City of Sails to kick off her 2019 season.
"I love playing in Auckland. It is one of my favourite tournaments and the best preparation for the Australian Open. I have had some great results there and I am very happy to be back as ASB Classic defending champion."
Tournament director Karl Budge said also securing Bautista Agut's return is huge for the event.
"Everyone will remember Roberto’s epic semi-final battle against Robin Haase, and then to back that up the next day in the final against Juan Martin del Potro, it was extraordinary.
"In the women’s final, both Julia and Caroline Wozniacki were fighting for their maiden ASB Classic title with Julia coming out on top. It’s just so great to have both of our champs back to defend their titles."
The pair join other big names such as Venus Williams, John Isner, Victoria Azarenka and Wozniacki as confirmed entrants.