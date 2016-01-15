Defending ASB Classic champion Jack Sock loses opening doubles match

 

Defending ASB Classic singles champion Jack Sock has had his first competitive hit out at this year's tournament as he lost a hard fought doubles clash 6-7 (8-6) 7-6 (4-7) 9-8.

Jack Sock from the USA during Day 5 Semi Finals of the 2016 ASB Classic Mens. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 15 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Jack Sock salutes to the crowd after winning his semifinal match at the ASB Classic.

Source: Photosport

The world No.8 singles player teamed up with countryman Jackson Withrow in the doubles with the pair playing two tie-breaks against Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas and Argentinian Horacio Zeballos before losing out in the shortened third set decider.

Impressing in the hit out, Sock not only showed greater power in his groundstrokes than his two opponents but was a deft touch at the net, proving a wall that the No.4 seeded South American pair found hard to pass.

However, in the end the experience and teamwork of the number four seeds Cuevas and Zeballos shone through under pressure.

Doubles legend Leander Paes, who has claimed 54 career titles, including eight Major men's and 10 major mixed events, takes the court next.

Now 44-years-old, Paes has teamed with Indian countryman Purav Raja to take on Pole Marcin Matkowski and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi from Pakistan.

