 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Davis shocks Konjuh to clinch first title at ASB Classic in Auckland

share

Nick Baker 

1 NEWS Reporter

Unheralded American Lauren Davis capped off a week of upsets as she stunned No. 8 seed Ana Konjuh to win her first ever WTA title at the ASB Classic.

The World No. 61, who was no one's pick to win the tournament at the beginning of the week, showed tremendous tenacity as she battled past her higher-ranked opponent 6-3, 6-1 in just over an hour and ten minutes.

Davis claimed the win over Ana Konjuh to win her first ever ATP title in Auckland.
Source: SKY

The 23-year-old, who had lost her two previous finals appearances, told the crowd that winning her first career trophy was "indescribable".

"It's an incredible feeling winning my first WTA title … I've been waiting for this moment for quite a few years."

Davis says the ASB Classic is her favourite tournament to compete in.

"It's an amazing crowd and an amazing city."

Lauren Davis with the trophy after winning the Singles Final of the ASB Classic WTA Womens Tournament Day 6 Finals. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 7 January 2017. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Lauren Davis poses with the winner's trophy at the 2017 ASB Classic

Source: Photosport

Meanwhile a disappointed Konjuh said she would like to return again to this tournament to try and go one better.

The World No. 47 also joked that making the final was "not the worse way to start the season".

Both players started strongly on serve in the opening stages, but a sloppy game from the eighth seed saw Davis earn the first break points of the match, which she converted when Konjuh dumped a forehand in the net to lead 4-2.

Speedy American Lauren Davis shows amazing finesse during this rally against Ana Konjuh in the final of the ASB Classic
Source: SKY

The Croat sprung into action after falling behind, raising her game to grab an immediate break back with a superb crosscourt backhand winner.

The teenager found herself in trouble again on serve at 3-4, as a determined Davis continued to force errors from Konjuh and was rewarded with another break to lead 5-3. 

This time Davis held firm to hold serve to love and take the opener 6-3.

A downcast Konjuh started poorly in the second set, dropping serve immediately with an untimely double fault.

The former World No. 1 junior player tried to force her way back into the match, but the plucky American held firm, frustrating Konjuh with her consistency to lead 3-1.

The errors continued to mount for Konjuh, with Davis rewarded for her solid play with another break of serve as she charged ahead 5-1.

Serving to stay in the match, Konjuh, who appeared despondent for much of the second set, continue to hit errant groundstrokes as Davis marched towards match point.

One final forehand wide from Konjuh handed the victory to the American who broke through to win her maiden WTA tournament. 

The doubles final was won earlier in the day by the No. 3 seeds Kiki Bertens and Johanna Larson, who defeated Demi Schuurs and Renata Voracova 6-2, 6-2.

Related

Nick Baker

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Rooney, 31, became Man United's joint leading scorer, scoring in the 8th minute for his side over Reading during their FA Cup match.

Manchester United thump Reading, Wayne Rooney ties record as club's top scorer

00:25
2
The Stars thumped the Melbourne Renegades, winning by 46-runs in their Big Bash derby overnight.

Kevin Pietersen fires as Stars smash Renegades in Big Bash

00:29
3
The Firebirds defeated the Central Stags by 14 runs at Pukekura Park to lift New Zealand’s domestic T20 title.

As it happened: Firebirds strangle Stags to claim Super Smash title

4
Ben Smith of New Zealand is tackled by Michael Hooper of Australia. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup, rugby union test match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 22 October 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

European 'player drain' is nothing for NZ rugby to fear

5
1 NEWS

Incredible batting masterclass by Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn guide Heat to victory

02:16
Police say Savey Kevin Sous, 32, ignored repeated requests to put down his weapon.

Man shot dead by police in Whanganui overnight named

Police say the man at the Mitchell Street address had a shotgun concealed under his jacket.

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ