Davis shocks Konjuh to clinch first title at ASB Classic in Auckland

Unheralded American Lauren Davis capped off a week of upsets as she stunned No. 8 seed Ana Konjuh to win her first ever WTA title at the ASB Classic.

The World No. 61, who was no one's pick to win the tournament at the beginning of the week, showed tremendous tenacity as she battled past her higher-ranked opponent 6-3, 6-1 in just over an hour and ten minutes.

The 23-year-old, who had lost her two previous finals appearances, told the crowd that winning her first career trophy was "indescribable".

"It's an incredible feeling winning my first WTA title … I've been waiting for this moment for quite a few years."

Davis says the ASB Classic is her favourite tournament to compete in.

"It's an amazing crowd and an amazing city."

Lauren Davis poses with the winner's trophy at the 2017 ASB Classic Source: Photosport

Meanwhile a disappointed Konjuh said she would like to return again to this tournament to try and go one better.

The World No. 47 also joked that making the final was "not the worse way to start the season".



Both players started strongly on serve in the opening stages, but a sloppy game from the eighth seed saw Davis earn the first break points of the match, which she converted when Konjuh dumped a forehand in the net to lead 4-2.

The Croat sprung into action after falling behind, raising her game to grab an immediate break back with a superb crosscourt backhand winner.

The teenager found herself in trouble again on serve at 3-4, as a determined Davis continued to force errors from Konjuh and was rewarded with another break to lead 5-3.

This time Davis held firm to hold serve to love and take the opener 6-3.

A downcast Konjuh started poorly in the second set, dropping serve immediately with an untimely double fault.

The former World No. 1 junior player tried to force her way back into the match, but the plucky American held firm, frustrating Konjuh with her consistency to lead 3-1.

The errors continued to mount for Konjuh, with Davis rewarded for her solid play with another break of serve as she charged ahead 5-1.

Serving to stay in the match, Konjuh, who appeared despondent for much of the second set, continue to hit errant groundstrokes as Davis marched towards match point.

One final forehand wide from Konjuh handed the victory to the American who broke through to win her maiden WTA tournament.