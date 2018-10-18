 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Czech giant-slayer Tomas Berdych confirmed for 2019 ASB Classic

1 NEWS
Topics
Tennis

Another major drawcard has been added to next years ASB Classic with confirmation former World No.4 Tomas Berdych will play in the men's singles.

The 33-year-old has 13 ATP Tour titles in his career and sits ninth on the list of all-time prize money earners.

The Czech is also one of only three players who can claim to have beaten all four members of men's tennis' "Big Four" (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic) at majors in his career.

Two of those triumphs came during an impressive Wimbledon run in 2010 when he upset defending champion Federer, as well as Djokovic on his way to the final, before losing to Rafael Nadal.

A back injury has seen Berdych sidelined from the courts since June this year but is looking forward to coming to Auckland fully-recovered.

"I have wanted to play the ASB Classic for a long time," said Berdych.

"Every year I hear so many good things and I have always wanted to play. I have had a good break and my body is feeling really good. I am looking forward to seeing Auckland for the first time."

Tournament director Karl Budge said he is thrilled to have secured Berdych, who will enter the competition as one of the favourites.

"This has been a long time coming," said Budge.

"We have chased Tomas every year that I have been Tournament Director and desperately wanted to get him out here.

"He has quite possibly been the best player behind the big four. In any other era he would be a multiple Grand Slam Champion. We can't wait to see him finally play here."

The growing men's pool now holds Berdych along with former champions John Isner and Roberto Bautista-Agut, as well Australian Open semi-finalist Hyeon Chun.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27: Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic celebrates winning his quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during day nine of the 2015 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic celebrates winning his quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal at the 2015 Australian Open. Source: Getty

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27: Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic celebrates winning his quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal of Spain during day nine of the 2015 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic celebrates winning his quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal at the 2015 Australian Open. Source: Getty
Topics
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
2
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Konrad Hurrell of the Titans scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Konrad Hurrell departing Titans to join Super League club Leeds - 'He could be a real cult hero for them'
3
Luke Romano and Joe Maddock said the team had only just heard the news.
Watch: Shocked Canterbury players, staff send heartfelt messages to former teammate Nasi Manu after cancer news
4
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Pete Samu of the Wallabies celebrates with team mates during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and Ireland at Suncorp Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)
Former Crusader Pete Samu to miss third Bledisloe Test as Wallabies name 31-man squad to face All Blacks
5
The Ferns recovered from their woes with a 60-29 win.
Live stream: Watch our Silver Ferns battle for a place in the Comm Games semi-finals against England - and more!
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
1 NEWS

'I just don't understand' - Serena Williams rejects coach's cheating admission after US Open tantrum

John Isner (USA)

'I love playing in Auckland!' John Isner confirms entry for 2019 ASB Classic
1 NEWS

US Open umpire who gave Nick Kyrgios pep talk gets two tournament ban
1 NEWS

Serena was wrong: New report disproves Williams' 'sexism' claims made during - and after - US Open final meltdown