Czech giant-slayer Tomas Berdych confirmed for 2019 ASB Classic

Another major drawcard has been added to next years ASB Classic with confirmation former World No.4 Tomas Berdych will play in the men's singles.

The 33-year-old has 13 ATP Tour titles in his career and sits ninth on the list of all-time prize money earners.

The Czech is also one of only three players who can claim to have beaten all four members of men's tennis' "Big Four" (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic) at majors in his career.

Two of those triumphs came during an impressive Wimbledon run in 2010 when he upset defending champion Federer, as well as Djokovic on his way to the final, before losing to Rafael Nadal.

A back injury has seen Berdych sidelined from the courts since June this year but is looking forward to coming to Auckland fully-recovered.

"I have wanted to play the ASB Classic for a long time," said Berdych.

"Every year I hear so many good things and I have always wanted to play. I have had a good break and my body is feeling really good. I am looking forward to seeing Auckland for the first time."

Tournament director Karl Budge said he is thrilled to have secured Berdych, who will enter the competition as one of the favourites.

"This has been a long time coming," said Budge.

"We have chased Tomas every year that I have been Tournament Director and desperately wanted to get him out here.

"He has quite possibly been the best player behind the big four. In any other era he would be a multiple Grand Slam Champion. We can't wait to see him finally play here."

The growing men's pool now holds Berdych along with former champions John Isner and Roberto Bautista-Agut, as well Australian Open semi-finalist Hyeon Chun.