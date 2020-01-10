Crowd jeer after Russian ace loses control, slams racquet into umpire’s chair twice

A chastened Daniil Medvedev said he will wait to find out from the ATP if he is line for any further sanctions after he twice struck the umpire's chair with his racquet during his ATP Cup win over Diego Schwartzman.



Your playlist will load after this ad

After a verbal confrontation with the Argentine, which Medvedev said occurred when his opponent failed to acknowledge winning a point from a let cord, the Russian then took out his frustrations on chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani.



Or more specifically, the chair itself.



Medvedev said he was initially frustrated when he was trying to find out whether he received a warning for the incident with Schwartzman, before Lahyani ultimately handed down a point penalty.



"The second code violation for sure was deserved, so I don't argue," he said of striking the chair.



"In fact, why I got the second one was because I was arguing with the first one because I didn't hear it."



Medvedev said it was "not for him to decide" whether the highly unusual incident would be taken any further.



"Nothing happened to the chair, nothing happened to anybody, I didn't break my racquet," he said.



"I would say I got a code violation. I will get a fine. Usually when you get a code violation you get a fine for code violation. I don't think there is anything else to do."



After winning the first set Medvedev went on to lose the second following the incident but bounced back to claim the match, taking out the decider.

