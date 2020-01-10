TODAY |

Crowd jeer after Russian ace loses control, slams racquet into umpire’s chair twice

Source:  AAP

A chastened Daniil Medvedev said he will wait to find out from the ATP if he is line for any further sanctions after he twice struck the umpire's chair with his racquet during his ATP Cup win over Diego Schwartzman.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 23-year-old lost his cool during his win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. Source: ATP TV

After a verbal confrontation with the Argentine, which Medvedev said occurred when his opponent failed to acknowledge winning a point from a let cord, the Russian then took out his frustrations on chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani.

Or more specifically, the chair itself.

Medvedev said he was initially frustrated when he was trying to find out whether he received a warning for the incident with Schwartzman, before Lahyani ultimately handed down a point penalty.

"The second code violation for sure was deserved, so I don't argue," he said of striking the chair.

"In fact, why I got the second one was because I was arguing with the first one because I didn't hear it."

Medvedev said it was "not for him to decide" whether the highly unusual incident would be taken any further.

"Nothing happened to the chair, nothing happened to anybody, I didn't break my racquet," he said.

"I would say I got a code violation. I will get a fine. Usually when you get a code violation you get a fine for code violation. I don't think there is anything else to do."

After winning the first set Medvedev went on to lose the second following the incident but bounced back to claim the match, taking out the decider.

With Karen Khachanov winning his singles Russia claimed the tie and moved through to tomorrow's semi-finals

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Steven Adams dives on floor for hustle play in overtime win over Nets before greeting old teammate Kevin Durant
2
'The best ball I have bowled' declares Afghani sensation after third career hat-trick
3
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
4
Michael Fatialofa's wife asks for prayers, better hospital access to injured rugby star
5
Hurricanes never approached Aaron Cruden as Beauden Barrett's replacement
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Teen sensation Coco Gauff knocked out of ASB Classic in three-set-thriller
00:14

Serena Williams in ominous form as her and Wozniacki crush ASB Classic's top doubles seeds
02:23

Caroline Wozniacki dishes out vital lessons for top Kiwi pair

Eugenie Bouchard impresses in dispatching eighth seed at ASB Classic