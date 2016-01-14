 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Crowd favourite John Isner crashes out of Auckland's ASB Classic

share

Source:

AAP

The upsets continue at the Auckland Classic tennis event, with second-seeded American John Isner losing to compatriot Steve Johnson in three sets.

John Isner from the USA during Day 4 of the 2016 ASB Classic Mens. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

John Isner strucks a forehand in his quarterfinal match on Thursday at the ASB Classic.

Source: Photosport

Isner had said he was playing with house money after coming within a whisker of defeat on Wednesday and No.7 seed Johnson collected on Thursday, winning 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-3).

While 208cm Isner's powerful first serve remained a weapon, it was when he was forced into second serves that Johnson pounced.

The 27-year-old Johnson consistently pushed inside the baseline to return and during rallies to put the pressure on world no.19-ranked Isner under a sunny Auckland sky.

Johnson forced Isner to save nine of 10 break points as he broke in the first set to win it and, after losing the second, threatened to break again early in the third.

But, in the only quarter-final to feature a clash between two seeds, Johnson eventually took his chance to claim the match in the tiebreaker when his forehand nicked the net and pulled up too short for Isner.

The No.2 seed's exit adds to the loss of other big names, who on Wednesday tumbled out of the tournament.

It started with defending champion and top seed Roberto Bautista Agut pulling out with a stomach bug, while sixth seed Feliciano Lopez also withdrew and No.3 seed David Ferrer crashed out.

Johnson meets the winner of the clash between US No.4 seed Jack Sock and Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the semi-finals.

Related

John Isner (USA)

John Isner scrapes through to ASB Classic quarter-finals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Chiefs coach Dave Rennie reveals an incident happened during training at a public park yesterday.

Video: Chiefs players given parking tickets accused of making 'inappropriate comments' to female parking wardens

00:29
2
Adams' late block allowed his teammates to seal the crucial three points that defeated the Grizzlies 103-95.

Watch: Steven Adams comes up with huge match-turning play in final minutes against Grizzlies

00:21
3
The Black Caps' fast bowler came up with the first breakthrough wicket dismissing Imrul Kayes.

As it hapenned: Iqbal, Haque half centuries drive Bangladesh on rain hit day

00:29
4
After a sickening clash fielding for the Brisbane Heat, McCullum told the team doctor he was fine because he's a Kiwi.

Watch: 'It's all good…I'm a Kiwi!' Mic'd-up McCullum laughs off commentators' concerns after Big Bash hit to the jaw

00:27
5
The Kiwi NBA star played a massive part as the Thunder defeated the Grizzlies 105-95.

Watch: Steven Adams' heroics lift OKC to late win over Memphis

00:46
The Kiwi pop star is on the icy continent for a TEDx talk raising awareness of climate change.

Watch: Kiwi singer Gin Wigmore's tent building in Antarctica doesn't go quite to plan

Wigmore declared that her effort to pitch a tent was such a disaster she would leave it for someone else to sleep in.

00:40
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop

Amid warnings of their use in water and growing quality concerns, a pair's hilarious attempt to inflate one ends in disaster.


00:38
The man's actions have been condemned by Water Safety New Zealand, who say it is "extremely high risk".

Video: Boogie-boarder takes death-defying ride down Huka Falls, as shocked sightseers watch on

Water Safety NZ's CEO said the man's actions were "extremely high risk".

00:32

Watch: Alan Langdon and young daughter appeared 'wobbly on land' after four-week voyage across Tasman

Langdon and Que spent 27 days sailing to Australia.

00:23
The PM paid his respects to our war dead at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission monument.

Kiwi WWI heroes remembered as Bill English pays his respects at Belgium memorial

The PM and his wife laid a wreath at the Menin Gate today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ