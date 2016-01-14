Crowd favourite John Isner crashes out of Auckland's ASB Classic

The upsets continue at the Auckland Classic tennis event, with second-seeded American John Isner losing to compatriot Steve Johnson in three sets.



John Isner strucks a forehand in his quarterfinal match on Thursday at the ASB Classic. Source: Photosport

Isner had said he was playing with house money after coming within a whisker of defeat on Wednesday and No.7 seed Johnson collected on Thursday, winning 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-3).



While 208cm Isner's powerful first serve remained a weapon, it was when he was forced into second serves that Johnson pounced.



The 27-year-old Johnson consistently pushed inside the baseline to return and during rallies to put the pressure on world no.19-ranked Isner under a sunny Auckland sky.



Johnson forced Isner to save nine of 10 break points as he broke in the first set to win it and, after losing the second, threatened to break again early in the third.



But, in the only quarter-final to feature a clash between two seeds, Johnson eventually took his chance to claim the match in the tiebreaker when his forehand nicked the net and pulled up too short for Isner.



The No.2 seed's exit adds to the loss of other big names, who on Wednesday tumbled out of the tournament.



It started with defending champion and top seed Roberto Bautista Agut pulling out with a stomach bug, while sixth seed Feliciano Lopez also withdrew and No.3 seed David Ferrer crashed out.

