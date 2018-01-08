Crowd favourite David Ferrer storms into ASB Classic second round with straight sets win

Popular four-time ASB Classic champion David Ferrer has harnessed all his experience and guile to weather a storm from much-hyped Chinese young gun Yibing Wu, winning 7-6 (9-7) 6-4.

Eighteen-year-old Wu had a break-out season in 2017 claiming top spot in the junior rankings and winning the boys' singles and doubles US Open titles, while also winning a ATP Challenger Tour trophy in China.

And on Auckland's centre court, he showed what all the fuss was about as he consistently troubled seventh seed Ferrer by lashing heavy ground strokes past the Tour veteran.

Yet despite taking Ferrer to a first set tie-break, the method of victory for the former Spanish world No.3 could be seen right from the match's opening point.

Wu sent down a powerful serve that Ferrer miscued on the return and skied high into the air.

However, the ball landed in the court and Ferrer was then able to scramble and regain the advantage during the follow-up rally as he eventually forced his Chinese opponent to hit the ball long.

It's a game-style Ferrer is renowned for - consistency and an ability to keep returning as many balls in play as possible - and it eventually showed against the brilliant Wu.