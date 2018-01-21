Croatian Marin Cilic back in Australian Open last eight

Big-serving Croat Marin Cilic is back in the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time in eight years after a come-from-behind, four-set win over Spanish 10th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates winning match point in his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on day seven of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Source: Getty

The sixth-seeded 2014 US Open champion - who made it all the way to the semis at Melbourne Park back in 2010 - lent on his monster serving and forehand to battle to a 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-0), 7-6 (7-3) victory.

Cilic racked up his 100th grand slam match win on Sunday, but it's a second major title that he's really hunting.

"I don't, I don't," Cilic, who bashed 20 aces and 73 winners, said when asked whether he was keeping count.

"But it's beautiful to hear that.

"I had my 300th win of my career at the US Open in 2014, so this is also a beautiful one and I hope I'm going to continue and get the three more here."

The Croat bombed his way to 5-2 in the first set and had three set points, but couldn't put the Spaniard away, falling in the first of three tiebreaks.

Facing two break points up 4-3, Cilic served his way out of trouble and blasted a weak drop shot past the Spaniard in the next game to tie it up one set apiece.

The Spaniard fluffed a drop shot which would have brought up two sets points while serving for the third set.

From that moment onwards, Carreno Busta lost nine consecutive points to meekly forfeit the third and couldn't wrest control back thereafter.

"It was a big battle," Cilic said after taking his career record against the 2017 US Open semi-finalist to 2-0.

"I was really relieved I played such a great tiebreak in the end."

Cilic will meet Rafael Nadal in the quarters should the world No.1 beat diminutive 24th-seeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman today.

"I played great tennis from the first round," Cilic said, having only dropped two sets through his first four encounters.