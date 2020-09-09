'I cried so much' - Naomi Osaka moved after parents of police shooting victims thank her for US Open masks

Tennis star Naomi Osaka wanted to send a message of social justice at this year's US Open but she didn't know how far it would reach.

Osaka brought seven face masks to Flushing Meadows this year, each with a different name on them of a victim of a US police shooting.

Today, before and after her 6-3 6-4 quarter-final win over Shelby Rogers, Osaka wore George Floyd's name on her mask but soon after she was reminded of two of the names she had worn previously; Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery.

Osaka sat down with ESPN to discuss her win over Rogers when she was surprised by messages of thanks and support from the mother of Martin and father of Arbery.

"I just want to say thank you to Naomi Osaka for representing Trayvon Martin on your customised mask and also for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor," Sybrina Fulton, Martin's mother, said.

"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Continue to do well, continue to kick butt at the US Open."

Marcus Arbery Sr added his thanks to the message as well.

"God bless you for what you're doing and supporting our family."

A composed Osaka said the messages "mean a lot" on air but admitted afterwards on social media the moment hit her hard.

"I often wonder if what I’m doing is resonating and reaching as many people as I hope," Osaka said on Twitter.

"That being said, I tried to hold it in on set but after watching these back I cried so much. The strength and the character both of these parents have is beyond me. Love you both, thank you."