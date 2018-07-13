 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


'I couldn't even walk to my mail box' - Serena Williams reflects on post-labour health scare after reaching Wimbledon final

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Serena Williams has not shied away from the achievement of winning through to her 10th Wimbledon final less than a year after a serious health scare following labour.   

Williams defeated Julia Goreges of Germany 6-2, 6-2.
Source: Wimbledon

"A lot of people were saying, 'Oh, she should be in the final,'" the 36-year-old Williams said after beating 13th-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany.

After giving birth to daughter Olympia last September, Williams was treated for blood clots.

"I lost count after, like, four surgeries," said Williams, who has been wearing compression leggings this fortnight as a precaution.

“For me it's such a pleasure and a joy because, you know, less than a year ago, I was going through so much stuff."

Williams will face Germany’s Angelique Kerber on Saturday night with an opportunity to equal Margaret Court's all-time grand slam championships record of 24 titles.

12th July 2018, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England; The Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 10; Serena Williams (USA) celebrates her win after her match versus Julia Goerges (DEU)

Serena Williams.

Source: Photosport

"Whatever happens, honestly," Williams said, "it's an incredible effort from me."

"This is not inevitable for me. I had a really tough delivery ... and almost didn't make it, to be honest," Williams said. "I remember I couldn't even walk to my mail box, so it's definitely not 'normal' for me to be in a Wimbledon final."

Williams was asked whether this has been her most trying comeback in a career that's had its share, including an earlier bout with blood clots in her lungs.

"I don't know if it's been the toughest, because I have Olympia. For me, I only see joy out of it," Williams said with a smile. "In a way, it's by far the toughest, but in a way it's by far the best."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:50
1
The Reds coach told rugby.com.au that his brother in-law battled with substance abuse years ago.

Former All Blacks hardman Brad Thorn lays down the law on cocaine after family member's battle

2
Foto LaPresse - Fabio Ferrari 01 07 2018 Mosca ( Russia ) Sport Russia 2018 - Coppa del Mondo FIFA - Spagna vs Russia - Stadio Luzniki di Mosca Nella foto:tifosi Russia Photo LaPresse - Fabio Ferrari July 01, 2018 Moscow ( Russia Federation ) sport Russia 2018 - FIFA World Cup - Spain vs Russia - Luzniki Stadium of Moscow. in the pic:Russia supporters

FIFA instructs broadcasters not to focus on 'hot women' at football games

3
Kiwi triathlete Terenzo Bozzone.

'Get my mug fixed' - Terenzo Bozzone in good spirits ahead of surgery after cycling accident

4
Hurricanes' Nehe Milner-Skudder runs with the ball during the Hurricanes vs Chiefs Super Rugby match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 9th of June 2017. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Who will triumph as Chiefs, Canes battle for home quarter-final spot?

03:02
5
The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby round 19 action.

Super Rugby round 19 picks: All Blacks galore rested for final round - will it come back to haunt anyone?

00:10
The northbound lane on State Highway 1 in Paekākāriki has been closed.

Major delays expected on SH1 north of Wellington after truck and two cars crash

The northbound lane of the road is closed and traffic is at a standstill.

01:37
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Expecting a few showers tonight in the north, with light winds in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:48
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

TVNZ docu-drama film retells story of teen dominatrix suspected of cricket umpire Peter Plumley-Walker's 1989 murder

Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

01:00
A new maximum security wing has opened at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo, which will house up to 260 inmates.

Watch: Take a tour of the new $300 million prison wing housing NZ's worst criminals

A new maximum security wing has opened at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo.

01:47
They love their West Auckland community, but hate plastic so decided to do something about it.

1 NEWS Community: 'There's a real public surge and desire for change' - West Auckland residents sewing hundreds of fabric bags to replace plastic ones

Titirangi's local supermarket has reduced its plastic bag use by 60 per cent since the Love Titirangi Boomerang Bags initiative started last year.