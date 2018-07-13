'I couldn't even walk to my mail box' - Serena Williams reflects on post-labour health scare after reaching Wimbledon final

Serena Williams has not shied away from the achievement of winning through to her 10th Wimbledon final less than a year after a serious health scare following labour.

"A lot of people were saying, 'Oh, she should be in the final,'" the 36-year-old Williams said after beating 13th-seeded Julia Goerges of Germany.

After giving birth to daughter Olympia last September, Williams was treated for blood clots.

"I lost count after, like, four surgeries," said Williams, who has been wearing compression leggings this fortnight as a precaution.

“For me it's such a pleasure and a joy because, you know, less than a year ago, I was going through so much stuff."

Williams will face Germany’s Angelique Kerber on Saturday night with an opportunity to equal Margaret Court's all-time grand slam championships record of 24 titles.

Serena Williams. Source: Photosport

"Whatever happens, honestly," Williams said, "it's an incredible effort from me."

"This is not inevitable for me. I had a really tough delivery ... and almost didn't make it, to be honest," Williams said. "I remember I couldn't even walk to my mail box, so it's definitely not 'normal' for me to be in a Wimbledon final."

Williams was asked whether this has been her most trying comeback in a career that's had its share, including an earlier bout with blood clots in her lungs.