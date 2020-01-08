TODAY |

Controversial Australian great Margaret Court won't present trophy at Australian Open

Source:  AAP

She'll be recognised on the 50th anniversary of her 1970 calendar-year grand slam sweep but tennis legend Margaret Court won't be presenting the Australian Open trophy to the women's champion.

Australian tennis great Margaret Court. Source: Photosport

Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley confirmed the decision today but added Court, who has sparked controversy with her views on same-sex marriage and transgender people, will still be honoured at the major.

"We've said that we're going to recognise Margaret ... she's one of the icons of sport in Australia and she's going to be recognised as such," Tiley said.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
2
Ross Taylor in tears as he explains how Martin Crowe instilled belief he could one day be NZ's highest Test run scorer
3
Scott Robertson backed for European coaching role after missing All Blacks job
4
Extraordinary scenes as Stefanos Tsitsipas destroys racquet, injures dad, gets told off by mum in loss to Nick Kyrgios
5
Michael Fatialofa's neck surgery successful, but remains in 'serious condition'
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
00:15

Serena Williams content but wanting more after straight sets win at ASB Classic - 'It's a great start to build on'

Caroline Wozniacki crushes Kiwi youngster to advance at ASB Classic
00:15

Serena Williams cruises to straight sets win in opening round of ASB Classic

'We had a blast' - Williams, Wozniacki delighted with doubles debut at ASB Classic