Coco Gauff shines in ASB Classic debut with straight sets win

Teen tennis sensation Coco Gauff has gotten off to a strong start in her ASB Classic debut with a straight sets win over Viktoria Kuzmova in just over an hour this afternoon.

Coco Gauff of USA plays a backhand in in her first round match against Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia during day one of the 2020 ASB Classic. Source: Getty

Gauff, who took the tennis world by storm last year with her deep run at Wimbledon at just 15-years-old, took down her Serbian opponent on centre court in Auckland this afternoon 6-3 6-1.

The American broke Kuzmova in the second game of the first set and rode that momentum to claim the first set with ease before she kicked it up another gear and raced out to a 4-0 lead in the second set.

The 15-year-old will take part in the ASB Classic next week after a whirlwind 12 months. Source: 1 NEWS

Gauff also managed four aces in the win and had just 27 unforced errors in the difficult windy conditions.

Gauff will next take on the winner of Laura Siegmund and Alison van Uytvanck with the winner of that match likely to face tournament first seed Serena Williams in the quarter-finals.

