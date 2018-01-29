 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Champion again! The moment Roger Federer lifts 20th Grand Slam title in Melbourne

share

Source:

Associated Press

As Roger Federer cried while accepting his 20th Grand Slam title, Rod "Rocket" Laver took a chance to snap a picture for posterity.

Federer claimed the 2018 Australian Open against Marin Cilic in five sets.
Source: SKY

Federer has won more major tennis titles than any man, including a record-equaling six on the court that bears the great Rod Laver's name at Melbourne Park.

This one, following a tension-filled, momentum-swinging 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Marin Cilic in last night's Australian Open final, was a keeper.

Laver has been involved in the on-court presentations in the past, witnessing Federer's tears at close range. This time, Laver - the only man to twice win all four Grand Slam titles in one season - held up his mobile phone to get the shot from the stands.

"I didn't see that through my thick tears, that he was taking a picture of me crying," Federer said. He joked in a TV interview that "I couldn't lift my head, I was so embarrassed."
Surely, it's only an embarrassment of riches.

Federer arrived in Melbourne at the start of 2017 after an extended injury layoff and on a Grand Slam title drought that dated back to 2012 at Wimbledon. Having successfully defended his Australian title, Federer has now won three of the last five majors in a stunning career resurgence.

"I'm so happy. It's unbelievable," Federer said, taking deep breaths and choking back tears. "Of course, winning is an absolute dream come true - the fairytale continues for us, for me, after the great year I had last year, it's incredible."

Federer started to tear up toward the end of the trophy ceremony as he thanked his team in the stands: "I love you guys. Thank you."

He then received a standing ovation as tears streamed down his face.

At the age of 36 years, 173 days, Federer became the second-oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era after Ken Rosewall, who won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.

"I've won three Slams now in 12 months. I can't believe it myself," said Federer, showing no signs he's ready for his resurgent run to stop. "I just got to keep a good schedule, stay hungry, then maybe good things can happen. I don't think age is an issue."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
He made the announcement at the Karaka yearling sale this afternoon.

Winston Peters announces a multi-million dollar all weather horse racing track is on the way

00:15
2
The Fed Express couldn't be stopped, defeating Marin Cilic in Melbourne.

Roger Federer becomes the first man to win 20 Grand Slams after five-set thriller to seal Australian Open title

00:14
3
Tom Curran's maiden five-wicket haul helped England to a 12-run win in Perth.

England rookie annihialtes David Warner's stumps as visitors claim victory in final ODI

00:15
4
Federer claimed the 2018 Australian Open against Marin Cilic in five sets.

Champion again! The moment Roger Federer lifts 20th Grand Slam title in Melbourne

5
Trent Boult of the Black Caps celebrates a wicket during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

IPL auction: Boult, Southee, Santner get deals but Guptill, Sodhi remain unsold

00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 