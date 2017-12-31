 

Caroline Wozniacki thrilled at Serena Williams' return - 'It's great for the sport'

World tennis number three Caroline Wozniacki says she's thrilled at the comeback of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who returned to the court in the UAE this morning.

Playing for the first time since the birth of daughter Alexis Olympia earlier this year, Williams took part in an exhibition match against Jelena Ostapenko, losing in three sets.

Speaking to media ahead of the ASB Classic next week, Wozniacki said that she was pleased at Williams' return.

"She's obviously an amazing player and an incredible athlete," she said.

"It's just exciting - it's always great to have the greatest player being back on tour."

"It's great for the sport."

Williams says she is still undecided on her participation at the Australian Open later next month.

