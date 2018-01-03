 

Caroline Wozniacki storms in ASB Classic quarter-finals with straight sets masterclass

Caroline Wozniacki's imperious ASB Classic form has shown no signs of abating, helping her crush Croatian second-round opponent Petra Martic 6-2, 6-2 in today's action and book herself a quarter-final berth.

The tournament's top seed defeated Croatia’s Petra Martic 6-2, 6-2.
Source: SKY

Fresh off last night's straight-sets demolition of Madison Brengle, the Danish world No.3 again made easy work of her opponent, winning within an hour.

At times, Wozniacki's ground-stroke play was breathtaking.

She repeatedly pulled winning shots out of the bag as she earned an early first-set break over Martic, and then secured another at 5-2 to win the set.

Croatian world No.90 Martic, who showed plenty of mettle to beat Czech prodigy Marketa Vondrousova in the first round, didn't give up.

She took an early break from Wozniacki and went ahead 2-0 in the second set, but soon found herself under a Wozniacki onslaught and relented.

Wozniacki broke three successive times to seal the match, and will face Sofia Kenin in the quarters after the American's win over Varvara Lepchenko.

Kenin won 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) earlier on Wednesday.

Victory in Auckland could also send the 27-year-old Wozniacki back to the top of the tennis world, depending on the results of current No.1 Simona Halep at the Shenzhen Open and world No.2 Garbine Muguruza at the Brisbane International.

