Caroline Wozniacki given tough opening match for ASB Classic

Tennis world No. 3 and ASB Classic favourite Caroline Wozniacki will take on 2017 giant-killer Madison Brengle in the 2018 edition's first round.

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action on Quarter Finals Day at the ASB Classic Tennis Women's tournament. ASB Tennis Centre, Stanley st, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 7 January 2016. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Caroline Wozniacki in action during her quarterfinal at the ASB Classic.

Source: Photosport

The 27-year-old Brengle, ranked 85th in the world, toppled tennis superstar Serena Williams in three sets in the second round of this year's tournament.

She'll now face Wozniacki on centre court in Auckland, in what could be a banana skin for the Danish star as she attempts to win her first Classic title.

The draw was somewhat unkind to the 27-year-old.

As well as drawing Brengle, Wozniacki could also face a semi-final challenge from Agnieszka Radwanska, with whom she shares her side of the draw.

The Polish 28-year-old, a former world No. 2 and Wimbledon finalist, has been handed a simple first-round tie against young Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Elsewhere, Czech third seed Barbora Strycova has been handed a tough draw against Italian star Sara Errani, a former French Open singles finalist and winner of all four doubles grand slams who failed a doping test in August this year.

Defending champion Lauren Davis will play a qualifier, while second seed Julia Goerges will play 2016 Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig.

Kiwi teen Jade Lewis will also play a qualifier.

