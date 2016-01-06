Caroline Wozniacki fights back to book spot in ASB Classic semi-final

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki has survived a first-set scare to win her ASB Classic quarter-final 4-6 6-2 6-4 over Sofia Kenin.



Caroline Wozniacki in action during her second round match against Christina McHale at the ASB Classic. Source: Photosport

Wozniacki was sluggish out of the blocks, losing her first set of the tournament before rebounding to beat her American foe in two-and-a-half hours.



She'll now look to qualify for her first Classic final since 2015 when she plays American Sachia Vickery in this afternoon's semi-final.



The unheralded Vickery shocked the Auckland field by thumping Polish fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2 6-2 earlier.



The vanquisher of defending Classic champion Lauren Davis, Vickery simply had too much power for Radwanska, who was well off her game.



The 22-year-old raced out to an early first-set lead and nullified the world No.28 Radwanska's ground-stroke game, ultimately winning at a canter.



"I was just so bad in that match, I couldn't feel anything on court - no rhythm, no nothing," the 28-year-old Radwanska said.



"I don't think (Vickery) had to do much today, in that match.



"You just want to forget about those matches."



In the other semi-final, German second seed Julia Goerges will play Su-Wei Hsieh after the Taiwanese player knocked out Czech Barbora Strycova.



Goerges, meanwhile, made light work of Polona Hercog.



The women's singles schedule is heavily backlogged due to Thursday and Friday's Auckland downpours, which cancelled all play and pushed both the quarter-finals and semi-finals into today.



The final will now be held tomorrow.

