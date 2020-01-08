Caroline Wozniacki dishes out vital lessons for top Kiwi pair

TODAY |

Retiring tennis star Caroline Wozniacki may be on her last competitive visit to Auckland but she's leaving some valuable lessons behind for NZ’s top female tennis players.

She comfortably beat New Zealand No.1 Paige Hourigan last night but continues to train with another of the Kiwi crop, Valentina Ivanov.

Wozniacki and 18-year-old Ivanov are two players at the opposite ends of their careers but found common ground on the practice courts.

"We had some great hits last year and she's actually one of the nicest players on tour I've met. She's so nice to talk to and she's just very kind with the amount she's achieved,” New Zealand No.3 Ivanov said.

Ivanov is acting as hitting partner for the former world number one this week. And soaking up as much of the experience as possible.

"I grew up not having an idol, everyone would ask me 'who's your favourite player' and I never really had one, but if I had to pick it would be her, so it's kind of a dream come true being able to hit with her and talking with her," Ivanov said.

"She's almost someone to look up to, not just on the court but off the court as well."

While Wozniacki's career is drawing to a close, Ivanov had her first WTA-level match on Monday, a hard-fought 6-4, 6-3 loss to world No.69 Jil Teichman.

"I think I'm almost there, tennis-wise, it's just that little step of confidence and mentally being able to handle those moments,” Ivanov said.

Also learning the hard way, New Zealand No.1 Hourigan outclassed 6-1, 6-0 against Wozniacki last night.

"Wanting to perform my best in front of New Zealand, make them proud but also playing a great player as well. Everything all kind of comes together and makes you a little bit frozen,” Hourigan said.

Learning curves don't come much steeper than a grand slam winner.

"I definitely learned that I need to make more balls on the court. Need to move my feet a lot more, a lot more footwork in between points. Just trying to work on all that to make sure next time I play big matches I'm moving freely,” Hourigan said.

