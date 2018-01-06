 

Caroline Wozniacki defies the rain to march into ASB Classic final

Caroline Wozniacki will play Julia Goerges for ASB Classic glory tomorrow after beating Sachia Vickery 6-4 6-4 in today's semi-final.

The tournament's top seed will compete for the top prize after a straight sets win over Sachia Vickery.
Source: SKY

Fresh off Goerges' comprehensive semi-final win over Taiwanese player Su-Wei Hsieh, the Danish world No.3 proved simply too strong for her American foe.

She raced out to an early 5-1 first-set lead before holding off a spirited Vickery resistance to win 6-4, and then broke late in the second set to secure the match.

The 27-year-old will play in her second Classic final, having lost to Venus Williams in 2015, while Goerges lost in the final to Sloane Stephens in 2016.

She bagged four aces across the two sets and nailed 64 per cent of first serves, keeping the powerful Vickery pinned back for much of the match.

Due to persistent rain in Auckland, Wozniacki and Goerges were both forced to double-up their matches today.

In their quarter-final ties earlier in the day, Wozniacki beat American young gun Sofia Kenin 4-6 6-2 6-4 and Goerges thumped Polona Hercog 6-4 6-4.

Third seed Barbora Strycova had fallen out at the quarter-final stage to Hsieh, while Agnieszka Radwanska was throttled by the energetic Vickery.

