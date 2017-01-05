TODAY |

Caroline Wozniacki crushes Kiwi youngster to advance at ASB Classic

Source:  1 NEWS

Caroline Wozniacki showed no mercy for Kiwi youngster Paige Hourigan this evening at the ASB Classic, dropping just one game on her way to a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win in Auckland.

Caroline Wozniacki competes at the ASB Classic. Source: Photosport

The former World No.1 asserted herself straight away in the contest, breaking Hourigan twice on her way to taking a 5-0 lead in the first set.

However the 22-year-old showed some grit when she denied Wozniacki two set points to force a deuce, before taking the game to make the score 5-1.

Wozniacki bounced back emphatically though, taking the next game without dropping a rally to wrap up the first set in 23 minutes.

Things only got worse from there as the Dane put Hourigan under relentless pressure, breaking her three times on the way to swept second set and the win.

Wozniacki finished with just seven unforced errors in the match in comparison to Hourigan's 34.

The win sees Wozniacki move on to the round of 16 where she'll play the winner of Americans Lauren Davis and Varvara Lepchenko.

Tennis
