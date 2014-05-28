Caroline Wozniacki bundled out of French Open by Russian rookie Daria Kasatkina

Rising Russian Daria Kasatkina has sent Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki crashing out of the French Open in Paris.



Caroline Wozniacki knocked out of the French Open Source: Associated Press

The pair returned to Roland Garros overnight to resume a match suspended by darkness from the night befpre.



But Wozniacki was quickly back in the locker room packing her bags after Kasatkina won three straight games from 3-3 in the second set to complete a watershed 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 fourth-round victory.



Seeded 14th, the 21-year-old is through to her maiden grand slam quarter-final and next plays reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens after snapping Wozniacki's 10-match winning streak at the majors.



"It's definitely not easy, but it's the same for both, obviously. You just try and recoup and regroup and come back and get a strong start," said Wozniacki, offering no excuses for the stop-start defeat.



"I honestly didn't think I played badly this morning. She didn't miss one ball, and she was playing very close to the lines. I was trying what I could, but it just wasn't enough today."



While the Danish second seed is out, world No.1 Simona Halep earlier underlined her title credentials with a clinical dispatch of tournament dark horse Elise Mertens.



The top-seeded two-time Roland Garros runner-up swept into the quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-1 fourth-round win over the Belgian.



Runner-up to Jelena Ostapenko last year and to Maria Sharapova in 2014, Halep needed less than an hour to see off a rival boasting three trophies in 2018 plus a 12-win streak this season on clay.



Halep will play either Angelique Kerber in a rematch of her epic Australian Open semi-final win over the German or France's last hope, seventh seed Caroline Garcia, for a spot in the last four.



Halep joins Kasatkina, Stephens, fellow American Madison Keys and unseeded Kazakh Yulia Putintseva in the quarter-finals.



Unlike her third-round escape against Camila Giorgi, Stephens never gave Anett Kontaveit a sniff, winning the last 11 games to reach the quarter-finals for the first time with a 6-2 6-0 demolition of the Estonian.



Stephens had fallen at the fourth hurdle five times previously but needed just 52 minutes to break through and complete a grand slam set of quarter-final showings in Melbourne, Paris, London and New York.



Runner-up to Stephens at Flushing Meadows last year, Keys was the first woman through to the quarters after ending Mihaela Buzarnescu's inspired run with a 6-1 6-4 victory over the Romanian.

