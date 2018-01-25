 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Caroline Wozniacki beats Elise Mertens to cement Aussie Open final spot

share

Source:

AAP

World No.2 Caroline Wozniacki is the first woman through to the Australian Open final after ending the undefeated summer run of unseeded Belgian Elise Mertens.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a forehand in her semi-final match against Elise Mertens of Belgium on day 11 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 25, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a forehand in her semi-final match against Elise Mertens at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.

Source: Getty

Seeking her first grand slam title, the Danish star booked her place with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) victory in one hour and 37 minutes on Rod Laver Arena today.

Wozniacki will face either world No.1 Simona Halep or 2016 champion Angelique Kerber in Saturday night's title decider at Melbourne Park.

The 27-year-old will be contesting her third grand slam final after losing the 2009 and 2014 US Open deciders, to Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams respectively.

Wozniacki made an early statement against Mertens, breaking the 22-year-old who was making her first appearance at Melbourne Park in the fourth game of the semi-final.

Wozniacki looked to be cruising to victory after taking the first set with ease and then going up 5-4 in the second and serving for the match.

She took advantage of Merten's erratic play, with the world No.37 making 34 unforced errors.

But two nervy double-faults handed Mertens the break back - and invitation back into the contest.

The Belgian smelt a choke in the offing, reeling off seven straight points to go up 6-5.

Mertens had two set points but couldn't close it out herself, with Wozniacki belting a forehand to force a tiebreak.

With the pressure on both players, Wozniacki's consistency and big-match experience proved key with the former world No.1 dominating the tiebreak.

Before the match, Wozniacki admitted she was still haunted by her 2011 Open semi-final loss to Li Na when she blew a match point before losing in three sets.

This win should go some way to atone for that disappointment.

Wozniacki will move to world No.1 if current queen Halep loses her semi-final later today.

If they clash in the final, the winner will leave Melbourne with the top ranking as well as the trophy and $4 million winner's purse.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:53
1
The Chiefs loose forward talked about his close friend who died nearly a year ago.

'It was pretty emotional' - watch as Liam Messam pays tribute to former All Blacks forward Sione Lauaki, nearly a year after his death

00:15
2
The visitors upset the hosts by beating them by 202 runs in Christchurch.

Young Afghan cricketers and fans jubilant after minnows demolish NZ and knock them out of under-19 World Cup

00:25
3
The Kiwi star was asked by a reporter after his side's win over the Nets if he gained powers from his hair.

Video: 'Who is that? Is he cool?' Steven Adams bamboozled by comparisons to biblical character Samson

01:54
4
Carter gave O'Gara a heads up about the Crusaders assistant role while working together at French club Racing 92.

All Blacks legend Dan Carter's persuasion earns Irish great Ronan O'Gara Crusaders role

02:10
5
Larry Nassar has been sent to prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and other young women.

'I just signed your death warrant' – watch the moment judge eviscerates US gymnastics doctors for sex crimes against young girls


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm 2018

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:57
The man is facing a raft of charges following the incident on the Karikari Peninsula.

Raw video: Man arrested after allegedly ramming police car in Northland, vehicle with family inside

The 45-year-old is facing a raft of charges following the incident.


03:02
After another round of talks, the pact is set to be signed in Chile in March.

Opinion: Now it's in charge, Labour showing 'compromise and flexibility' over TPP support

1 NEWS' Andrea Vance says there was always something half-hearted about Labour's opposition to the deal.


01:45
The PM today announced in that 70 per cent of NZ employees will no longer have 90-day trials applying to them.

Ninety-day trial period scrapped for most employees, as PM announces major workplace law shake-up

Jacinda Ardern announced the changes in Wellington today.


00:10
All 60 people on board abandoned the burning ship and were rescued.

Whakatane tourist boat fire, sinking exposes lack of crew training - Transport Accident report finds

The PeeJay V ran into trouble in January 2016 when a fire broke out in its engine room while returning from an trip to White Island.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 