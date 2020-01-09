Caroline Wozniacki advances to ASB Classic quarter-final

Caroline Wozniacki has progressed to the quarter-finals of ASB Classic today, but it took the Dane three sets against Lauren Davis.

Caroline Wozniacki. Source: Photosport

Wozniacki made light work of the first set, losing only one game, but it was a different story in the second set in which her American opponent prevailed 6-4.

Taking the momentum into the final set, Davis broke Wozniacki's serve in the third game to lead the match. Wozniacki held serve into next game to draw level at 3-3 and ultimately went on to win the set, and the match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.