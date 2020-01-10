'Can't believe he missed' – Nick Kyrgios delivers cheeky sledge after ATP Cup win

Nick Kyrgios couldn't resist a cheeky swipe at Great Britain's Jamie Murray, following Australia's victory in the ATP Cup doubles quarter-final in Sydney last night.

With scores locked at one set all, and the match to be decided by a tie-breaker, Great Britain duo of Murray and Joe Salisbury found themselves with match point against the Australian pair.

With an 11-10 lead, Murray fluffed his chance to seal the win, his backhand sailing long and out.

Australia's duo of Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur wouldn't need a second invitation, eventually winning the tie-breaker 18-16.

Speaking afterwards, Kyrgios was asked about Great Britain's miss, not wasting the chance for one last barb at his opponents.

"When he had a short backhand, I thought that was it," Kyrgios said.

"I can't believe he missed that, I'm sorry but that was tough."