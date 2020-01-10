'Can't believe he missed' – Nick Kyrgios delivers cheeky sledge after ATP Cup win

Nick Kyrgios couldn't resist a cheeky swipe at Great Britain's Jamie Murray, following Australia's victory in the ATP Cup doubles quarter-final in Sydney last night.
With scores locked at one set all, and the match to be decided by a tie-breaker, Great Britain duo of Murray and Joe Salisbury found themselves with match point against the Australian pair.
With an 11-10 lead, Murray fluffed his chance to seal the win, his backhand sailing long and out.
Australia's duo of Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur wouldn't need a second invitation, eventually winning the tie-breaker 18-16.
Speaking afterwards, Kyrgios was asked about Great Britain's miss, not wasting the chance for one last barb at his opponents.
"When he had a short backhand, I thought that was it," Kyrgios said.
"I can't believe he missed that, I'm sorry but that was tough."
The win sees Australia into the final four, to meet the winner of Spain and Belgium later this week.