TODAY |

'Can't believe he missed' – Nick Kyrgios delivers cheeky sledge after ATP Cup win

Source:  1 NEWS

Nick Kyrgios couldn't resist a cheeky swipe at Great Britain's Jamie Murray, following Australia's victory in the ATP Cup doubles quarter-final in Sydney last night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Aussie rubbed salt into the wounds of Great Britain's Jamie Murray after a missed match-point. Source: Nine

With scores locked at one set all, and the match to be decided by a tie-breaker, Great Britain duo of Murray and Joe Salisbury found themselves with match point against the Australian pair.

With an 11-10 lead, Murray fluffed his chance to seal the win, his backhand sailing long and out.

Australia's duo of Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur wouldn't need a second invitation, eventually winning the tie-breaker 18-16.

Speaking afterwards, Kyrgios was asked about Great Britain's miss, not wasting the chance for one last barb at his opponents.

"When he had a short backhand, I thought that was it," Kyrgios said.

"I can't believe he missed that, I'm sorry but that was tough."

The win sees Australia into the final four, to meet the winner of Spain and Belgium later this week.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Steven Adams dives on floor for hustle play in overtime win over Nets before greeting old teammate Kevin Durant
2
'I am not touching that' – Serena Williams dodges question about friends Harry and Meghan
3
Hurricanes never approached Aaron Cruden as Beauden Barrett's replacement
4
Jos Buttler fined 15 per cent of match fee after verbally abusing South African rival
5
Rule change leads to crazy catch in Brisbane's Big Bash win over Hobart
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
00:15

Serena Williams hails value of come from behind ASB Classic win

Julia Goerges on course for third straight ASB Classic title, eases into quarter-final

00:15

Serena Williams fights back from a set down, seals spot in ASB Classic quarter-final

Teen sensation Coco Gauff knocked out of ASB Classic in three-set-thriller