'I can leave if you want' — Australian Open player addresses crowd jeers during awkward interview

Stefanos Tstitsipas cruised into the second round at the Australian Open, brushing aside Frenchman Gilles Simon in straight sets, 6-1 6-2 6-1

However, his post-match interview proved much trickier as his assessment of the game ruffled the feathers of some spectators.

"I don't know what to say. I obviously wasn't expecting it to come so easy. It was a great match for my side," he said, before he was interrupted by jeers from the crowd.

"Oh my God. I feel like I've messed it up already. Well, I think played a spectacular match from the beginning to the end."

The Greek star later tried to continue in the same vein but quickly drew the ire of the crowd once again.

"I think I played a spectacular match from beginning to end. I don't know what his tactic was but I was pressing a lot... I can just leave if you want me to.

"That was the last thing I was expecting, playing on Rod Laver and everyone laughing at me," Tsitsipas said.

The man interviewing him, Jim Courier, soon interjected with a jibe of his own.

"You were looking comfortable for sure, except for this interview. It's really awkward," Courier said.

Regardless, Tsitsipas is into the next round along with Rafael Nadal.

The world number two showed no signs of a pesky back injury, crushing Serbia's Laslo Djere 6-3 6-4 6-1.

The issue forced him out of the ATP cup earlier this month.