'Bro, Call of Duty has ruined me' - Nick Kyrgios blames gaming for his sight issues during US Open loss

Associated Press
Nick Kyrgios' stormy US Open has ended with a relatively mild insult to a line judge as a "whistleblower" and a beating at the hands of Andrey Rublev 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Rublev moved into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows after overcoming 30 aces and crafty shotmaking from Kyrgios while neutralising the fiery Australian from the baseline. The 43rd-ranked Russian was just too consistent, controlling most of the extended rallies and committing just 14 unforced errors to Kyrgios' 38.

Notably, Kyrgios was on his best behaviour, by his standards.

In the first set, a linesperson reported some bad Kyrgios language to the chair umpire. She asked him about it during the changeover and he looked back over at the linesperson across the court and said, "What I say? ... whistleblower."

He also battled an issue with his eyes throughout, telling his box he couldn’t see because of the lights.

“It’s gaming bro, like I can’t see a thing, bro Call of Duty has ruined me, I can’t see,” he told his box.

Kyrgios was recently slapped with a record $113,000 (NZ$179,000) fine for boorish behaviour at a tune-up tournament and became the focus on an ATP "major offence" probe this week for saying in a post-match news conference that the men's tennis tour is "corrupt". He is still awaiting punishment.

Rublev, meanwhile, moves on to play Matteo Berrettini in the round of 16.

Source: SKY
