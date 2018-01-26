 

Britain's Kyle Edmund rows with chair umpire during straight sets Australian Open loss

British tennis star Kyle Edmund risks losing his "nice-guy" image, after an on court spat with a chair umpire in his Australian Open semi-final loss to Marin Cilic last night.

The 23-year old fell to Croatian Marin Cilic last night.
In the second set of Edmund's straight sets loss, the Englishman became aggrieved at a line call awarded Cilic a point after a fault from his own serve, after the Croatian successfully challenged.

Rather than accept the decision, Edmund marched straight up to the chair umpire, with the pair becoming involved in a heated back and forth.

"That's rubbish," Edmund told the chair umpire.

"Get the referee, I'm not having it.

"If the call is coming when I'm hitting the ball, it's hindrance. Every time it works like that, why is it different now?"

The win sees Cilic book his spot in the Australian Open final, where he'll face the winner of tonight's clash between defending champion Roger Federer, and South Korean young gun Hyeong Chung.

