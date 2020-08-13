'Bills to pay' - Michael Venus heading to US Open with Covid-19, finances on his mind

As Auckland grapples with a return to Alert Level 3, our top doubles tennis player is heading straight into the world's coronavirus epicentre.

Michael Venus will leave New Zealand for the US Open on Saturday, and is aiming to compete at the Cincinatti Open in the build-up to the grand slam.

Both tournaments will be held at Flushing Meadows.

"We have a Covid test straight away and get put in our rooms," he told 1 NEWS.

"The test comes back within 24 hours, and if you're negative then you can head to the courts and start practicing."

However, if players return a positive test, they are stood down for two weeks.

That would mean missing Cincinnati and the start of the Open.

A number of high-profile players in the singles draws have pulled out over health concerns, from Ash Barty to Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios.

Venus and his doubles partner John Peers are satisfied the protocols are robust.

He's also mindful of the financial side of not playing.

"You go from February to August with no income.

"I guess lucky that the last tournament I had before lockdown we did quite well so that's helped out.

“We've been lucky enough staying with my wife's family, so we've been able to save a bit there. But yeah, there are bills to pay, so I need to get out there and start trying to earn some money."