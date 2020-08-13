TODAY |

'Bills to pay' - Michael Venus heading to US Open with Covid-19, finances on his mind

Chris Chang, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

As Auckland grapples with a return to Alert Level 3, our top doubles tennis player is heading straight into the world's coronavirus epicentre.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi tennis star is looking for a strong performance at Flushing Meadows after months away from the court. Source: 1 NEWS

Michael Venus will leave New Zealand for the US Open on Saturday, and is aiming to compete at the Cincinatti Open in the build-up to the grand slam.

Both tournaments will be held at Flushing Meadows.

"We have a Covid test straight away and get put in our rooms," he told 1 NEWS.

"The test comes back within 24 hours, and if you're negative then you can head to the courts and start practicing."

However, if players return a positive test, they are stood down for two weeks.

That would mean missing Cincinnati and the start of the Open.

A number of high-profile players in the singles draws have pulled out over health concerns, from Ash Barty to Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios.

Venus and his doubles partner John Peers are satisfied the protocols are robust.

He's also mindful of the financial side of not playing.

"You go from February to August with no income.

"I guess lucky that the last tournament I had before lockdown we did quite well so that's helped out.

“We've been lucky enough staying with my wife's family, so we've been able to save a bit there. But yeah, there are bills to pay, so I need to get out there and start trying to earn some money."


Tennis
Chris Chang
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:53
Crusaders boss 'disappointed' damaged trophy has tarnished Super Rugby Aotearoa triumph
2
Crusaders come clean over damage to Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy after initially denying it
3
Israel Folau shows pace and power to score brilliant individual effort in Catalan's comeback win
4
Ski fields still open at Level 2 thanks to colour-coordinated systems and planning
5
Steven Adams finishes off silky drive with powerful dunk in OKC's comeback win
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

All Whites star Sarpreet Singh says he’s open to loan move away from Bayern Munich

'A decision I never wanted to take' - Defending champion Nadal pulls out of US Open

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open over Covid-19 concerns

NZ women's football risks being left behind unless more done to develop players, pathways, FIFA official says