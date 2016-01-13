 

Tennis


Big-hitting American star Sam Querrey completes ASB Classic field

American Sam Querrey and wunderkind Denis Shapovalov will round off an already fiercely contested Auckland Classic being touted as "the old versus the new".

Sam Querrey hits a forehand during his match against John Isner at the ASB Classic.

Source: Photosport

World No. 13 Querrey was confirmed as third seed in the announcement of the tournament's full main draw today.

The American has won two tour titles this year, and made the Wimbledon semifinal and US Open quarters.

Joining him is rising star Shapovalov (51), who at age 18 cracked the top 50 this year, the youngest player since Rafael Nadal to do so.

"I dear suggest in 10 years' time we will be asking the question of can we get this kid back," tournament director Karl Budge said, comparing the Canadian to young a Roger Federer or Nadal - both of who played in Auckland in their youths.

"He is the future of men's tennis".

Meanwhile, Uruguayan world No. 32 Pablo Cuevas, 31, has been announced as sixth seed.

"It's the old versus the new," Budge said.

"It's the established versus the emerging and I guarantee one of those young guys will be here come the semifinals."

Shapovalov won't be the only up-and-comer to feature either, with four of the eight players from the ATP's Next Gen Finals taking part, including Korea's Hyeon Chung (58), and Russians

Andrey Rublev (39) and Karen Khachanov (45).

The new announcements join an already strong field which includes former four-time champion David Ferrer of Spain, world No. 11 Juan Martin del Potro, as well as previous winners in

Jack Sock (8) and fellow American John Isner (17th), and Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agut (20th).

The cut-off world ranking for the tournament is 61 and the main draw includes five players in the top 20.

The ASB Classic begins with the women's event on January 1 to 6, before the men are on court from January 8 to 13.

Along with the 19 seeded players, the men's tournament will feature three wild cards still to be determined, four qualifying sports and two special exempt players.

