Bianca Andreescu pulls out of Roland Garros and 2020 season

Bianca Andreescu will miss her third Grand Slam of the year, pulling out of next week's French Open and the 2020 season all together.

Bianca Andreescu Source: Associated Press

The Canadian says the timing is too tight for her to recover in time from a persistent knee injury.

"I have come to the difficult decision to skip the clay court swing this year and will be taking the remainder of the season off to focus on my health and training," the 20-year-old said.

"As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics.

"I want to use this time to focus on my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever."

Andreescu has been unable to compete since October, which meant she couldn't defend her 2019 US Open title this month in New York.