Bernard Tomic out of Australian Open after losing in qualifiers

Bernard Tomic's Australian Open campaign is over before the tournament proper even begins after a three-set final-round qualifying loss to Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Bernard Tomic of Australia walks off after losing his third round match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during 2018 Australian Open Qualifying at Melbourne Park in Australia. Source: Getty

Tomic looked shattered after a 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 defeat today, calling for the trainer and not moving to return serves in the often-punishing first set.

He rallied in the second set to force a decider but came up short, snapping his seven-year streak of playing in every major and leaving him at a career crossroads.

He was spent after the taxing loss, sarcastically responding to journalists asking him where he'd go from the loss.

"I just count money, that's all I do. I count my millions," he said.

"You go do what I did. Bye bye."