'I believe I am going to win titles' - Rafael Nadal shoots down retirement talk

Rafael Nadal sees no reason why he can't push on for a 15th grand slam after being denied by Roger Federer in the Australian Open final.



Rafael Nadal Source: Getty

The gladiatorial Spaniard lost the richly-anticipated decider to Federer 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 over three hours and 38 minutes.



In a match of momentum swings, Nadal looked to be heading towards the title early in the fifth set before yielding ground to the Swiss.

Federer claimed the title after six months out of the game but Nadal endured his own time away from the sport in 2016.



A succession of injuries in recent years - including wrist, back, knee and abdominal complaints - has led to the suggestion that Nadal could end his career sooner rather than later.



The 30-year-old scotched the idea his end is nigh after coming off court.



"Winning an event like this is so important. If I won that one, will be amazing," he said.



"But the real thing is what makes me more happy, more than the titles, is to go on the court and feel that I can enjoy the sport.



"Today I am enjoying the sport.



"Last year I only had the chance to enjoy the sport between Indian Wells (in March) and Madrid (in May), because in Madrid I got injured.



"At this moment in my career, more than titles ... is being healthy enough to work the way I need to work, to fight for the things I want to fight. I'm going to keep trying to do and to work the same way."



Nadal said he believed titles would follow if his health was right.



"I feel happy. I played a great quality of tennis during the whole month that I have been playing. That's a great news for me," he said.



"The only goal for me is keep going. I believe that if I have my body in the right conditions, I can have a great year because I feel that I am playing well.



"For sure if I am playing (like I did in the Australian Open), I believe that I going to win titles."



The 30-year-old used his post-match speech to congratulate winner Roger Federer after his success in Sunday's decider.



"Today (it) was a great match, probably Roger deserved it a bit more than me," he said.



"It's just amazing the way that he's playing after such a long time without being on the tour and that's just very difficult what happened.



The 35-year-old winner urged Nadal to continue his push for another major title.

"Stay on the tour. Keep playing, Rafa, please. Tennis needs you. Thanks very much for everything you do," he said.

