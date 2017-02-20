Belgian tennis ace thanks his girlfriends in embarrassing on-court interview

Tennis ace David Goffin should be celebrating becoming the first Belgian man to reach the world's top 10. But instead he may be grovelling to his girlfriend after an embarrassing slip-up in a post-match interview.

Goffin had just lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final of the World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam when he suggested he may have more than one lover.

"I would like to thank also my team," he said.

"I know it's not far from Belgium so I know that a lot of people came here to support me. There is my family. There is my friends. There is girlfriends also."

He almost immediately realised his mistake, and after an awkward chuckle, clarified matters.